Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,102 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,448 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Merchants worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in First Merchants by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $34.07 and a 1 year high of $45.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of First Merchants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

