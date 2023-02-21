iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,202,000 after buying an additional 516,109 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,693,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,911,000 after buying an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after buying an additional 289,812 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $78.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

