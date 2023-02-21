Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,146 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 739,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 380.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 4.3 %

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, Insurance and Wealth, and Other. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal, and small business customers.

