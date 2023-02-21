Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $2,686,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,165. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITCI stock opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $66.00.

ITCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Articles

