Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 172,547 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,922,000 after acquiring an additional 141,488 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7,877.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 113,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 4,762.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 109,395 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $266.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $217.92 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

