Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,725 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $711,000. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMK. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

Trustmark Price Performance

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly purchased 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TRMK opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trustmark Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

Trustmark Profile

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.