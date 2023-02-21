Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,722 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 530,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,047,000 after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,243,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 795.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 82,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LRGE opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

