Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 596.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672,287 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Arista Networks by 186.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,917,000 after purchasing an additional 610,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 270.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 800,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 584,395 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 465.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,964,000 after purchasing an additional 366,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $138.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 9,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,884.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,805 shares of company stock worth $11,048,986. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

