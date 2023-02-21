The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $103,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.10.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:COO opened at $345.12 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.80 and a 200-day moving average of $310.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.34). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $848.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

