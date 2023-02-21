Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,413,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,505,000 after purchasing an additional 638,862 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $808,592,000 after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 714,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,876,000 after buying an additional 212,802 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 174,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,621,000 after buying an additional 171,433 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,721,000 after buying an additional 166,295 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at $901,167.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.06 per share, for a total transaction of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock worth $862,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $292.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.88. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $198.10 and a 52 week high of $627.63.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $366.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

