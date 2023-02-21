Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,559 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 32.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 26.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPP opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $39.67 and a 52 week high of $81.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WPP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 770 ($9.27) to GBX 760 ($9.15) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 915 ($11.02) to GBX 864 ($10.40) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.57) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,001.29.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

