Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Separately, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ball Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ball from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

