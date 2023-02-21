Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,287 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 377.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 909,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,237,000 after acquiring an additional 718,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 184.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,029,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 668,234 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IPG opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

