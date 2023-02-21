Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EHC opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Articles

