Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 412.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wedbush reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WAL stock opened at $74.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $94.63.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.