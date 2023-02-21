Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after buying an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $121.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

