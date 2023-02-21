Intech Investment Management LLC Has $391,000 Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after acquiring an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 23.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,747,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,876,000 after acquiring an additional 328,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,705,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after acquiring an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,148 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MHK opened at $113.93 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 379.77, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.06.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

