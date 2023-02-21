Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,393,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $220,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 48.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

