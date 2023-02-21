Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 1,994.17

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($24.01).
Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.36) to GBX 1,990 ($23.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.08) to GBX 2,150 ($25.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Insider Activity at Compass Group
In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.68), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($146,618.50). In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.64), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,526.97). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.68), for a total value of £121,752 ($146,618.50).
Compass Group Stock Down 0.8 %
Compass Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.
Compass Group Company Profile
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
Further Reading
