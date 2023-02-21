Analysts Set Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) PT at GBX 1,994.17

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,994.17 ($24.01).

Several research firms have issued reports on CPG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.89) to GBX 2,200 ($26.49) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,940 ($23.36) to GBX 1,990 ($23.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.08) to GBX 2,150 ($25.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Compass Group

In other Compass Group news, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.68), for a total transaction of £121,752 ($146,618.50). In other news, insider Palmer Brown sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,880 ($22.64), for a total value of £52,752.80 ($63,526.97). Also, insider Alison Yapp sold 6,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($21.68), for a total value of £121,752 ($146,618.50).

Compass Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Compass Group Increases Dividend

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,909 ($22.99) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,912.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,879.57. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,494 ($17.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,970.50 ($23.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £33.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,030.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a GBX 22.10 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Compass Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.