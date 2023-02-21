NU (NU) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NU to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

NU has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NU’s competitors have a beta of 6.29, suggesting that their average share price is 529% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NU and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NU 0 1 6 0 2.86 NU Competitors 268 1198 1746 67 2.49

Profitability

NU presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 25.56%. Given NU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares NU and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NU -7.61% 2.13% 0.38% NU Competitors -42.36% 4.58% -0.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NU and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NU $4.79 billion -$364.58 million -62.38 NU Competitors $3.99 billion $766.32 million -2.96

NU has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. NU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NU beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

