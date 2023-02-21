Head-To-Head Survey: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) versus SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -1.49% -6.84% -3.43% MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SilverSun Technologies and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and MGT Capital Investments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.44 -$130,000.00 ($0.14) -24.93 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 5.84 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

