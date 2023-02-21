Head to Head Review: TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TC Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TC Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $16.42 million N/A $2.64 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $63.13 million 1.43 $13.64 million $4.75 6.63

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares 16.07% 3.15% 0.67% Blackhawk Bancorp 21.60% N/A N/A

Summary

Blackhawk Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates one branch in Thomasville, Georgia, and one in Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Tallahassee, Florida and Savannah, Georgia. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Blackhawk Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It offers a value-added consultative services to small businesses and their employees related to the financial products. The company was founded in November 1989 and is headquartered in Beloit, WI.

