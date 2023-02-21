Financial Comparison: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) and CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) and CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and CinCor Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -133.25% -120.02% -76.01% CinCor Pharma N/A -33.03% -27.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of CinCor Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of CinCor Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 1 0 0 0 1.00 CinCor Pharma 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Nabriva Therapeutics and CinCor Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,677.78%. CinCor Pharma has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 59.11%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than CinCor Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and CinCor Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $28.90 million 1.91 -$49.45 million ($19.71) -0.09 CinCor Pharma N/A N/A -$50.37 million ($17.28) -1.70

Nabriva Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than CinCor Pharma. CinCor Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CinCor Pharma beats Nabriva Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

