Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Hologic Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 367.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $2,016,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Hologic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 15.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 101.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 509,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after acquiring an additional 256,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Hologic has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

