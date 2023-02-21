Comparing StageZero Life Sciences (GNWSF) and The Competition

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic Substances” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare StageZero Life Sciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% StageZero Life Sciences Competitors -1,331.21% -60.74% -22.22%

Volatility & Risk

StageZero Life Sciences has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million -$6.86 million -0.21 StageZero Life Sciences Competitors $473.37 million $24.43 million -66.65

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than StageZero Life Sciences. StageZero Life Sciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic Substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic Substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A StageZero Life Sciences Competitors 263 600 1204 19 2.47

As a group, “Diagnostic Substances” companies have a potential upside of 41.69%. Given StageZero Life Sciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe StageZero Life Sciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

StageZero Life Sciences competitors beat StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About StageZero Life Sciences

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

