Critical Review: Unisys (NYSE:UIS) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Unisys has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Samsara has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unisys and Samsara’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unisys $2.05 billion 0.18 -$448.50 million ($3.64) -1.48 Samsara $428.35 million 19.19 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -14.94

Profitability

Samsara has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unisys. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Unisys and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unisys -12.52% -28.38% 1.20% Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Unisys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Unisys and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unisys 0 3 0 0 2.00 Samsara 0 2 4 0 2.67

Unisys currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 128.82%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $20.89, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Samsara.

About Unisys

Unisys Corp. is an information technology solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. The firm offers digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions and business process solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS), Cloud & Infrastructure Solutions (C&I), and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS). The Digital Workplace Solutions segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences. The Cloud & Infrastructure segment provides solutions that drive modern IT service platforms, cloud applications development, intelligent services, and cybersecurity services. The Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides solutions that harness secure, continuous high-intensity computing and enable digital services through software-defined operating environments. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

