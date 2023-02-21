Brokerages Set BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Price Target at $12.67

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCCGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BRCC shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of BRC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 17,712 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 17,712 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $105,740.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 818,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory James Iverson sold 50,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $401,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,806.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 67,712 shares of company stock worth $430,991.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the third quarter worth about $627,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of BRC during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BRC by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 119,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of BRC by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRC by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. BRC has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

