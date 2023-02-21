bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Price Performance

BLUE stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The firm has a market cap of $471.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Insider Transactions at bluebird bio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

In other news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $33,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.