Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GWO. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE GWO opened at C$36.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$39.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.98.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

