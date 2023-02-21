Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $79.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.64.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.2 %
CDAY opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.
