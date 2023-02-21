Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Receives $79.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.2 %

CDAY opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $43.23 and a one year high of $79.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,575 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,902 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $302,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $407,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,581.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,255. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.