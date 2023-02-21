Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.60.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 0.4 %

Trimble Company Profile

TRMB stock opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a 200-day moving average of $57.88. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

