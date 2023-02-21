GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on GDS from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GDS from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

GDS opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $332.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 25.3% in the second quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 1,052,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,131,000 after buying an additional 212,465 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

