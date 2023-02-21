Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBAXY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 63 to CHF 62 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Julius Bär Gruppe Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

