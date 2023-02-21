Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $101.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 1.8 %

SNY opened at $47.67 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after acquiring an additional 234,158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,246,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,966,000 after purchasing an additional 523,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.