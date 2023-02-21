Veritec (VRTC) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Veritec (OTCMKTS:VRTC – Get Rating) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Management services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Veritec to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Veritec and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Veritec alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritec -201.65% N/A -460.19% Veritec Competitors 5.19% 338.03% 5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veritec and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritec 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritec Competitors 71 371 718 25 2.59

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Management services” companies have a potential upside of 21.88%. Given Veritec’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritec has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Veritec and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Veritec $350,000.00 -$510,000.00 -0.67 Veritec Competitors $3.32 billion $173.96 million -27.94

Veritec’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Veritec. Veritec is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.3% of shares of all “Management services” companies are held by institutional investors. 51.8% of Veritec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Management services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Veritec has a beta of -21.03, indicating that its share price is 2,203% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritec’s competitors have a beta of -1.17, indicating that their average share price is 217% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritec competitors beat Veritec on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Veritec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritec, Inc. engages in the development, sales, and licensing of products. It also provides services related to mobile banking solutions. The firm also operates in back-end cardholder transaction processing services for visa-branded card programs on behalf of its sponsoring bank. The company was founded on September 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.