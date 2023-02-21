Head-To-Head Review: Precision Optics (POCI) and Its Rivals

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Get Rating) is one of 70 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Precision Optics to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics’ rivals have a beta of 12.85, suggesting that their average share price is 1,185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million -$930,000.00 49.93 Precision Optics Competitors $1.02 billion $120.56 million 3.75

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision Optics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics. Precision Optics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 3.50% 1.27% 0.67% Precision Optics Competitors -677.84% -43.33% -24.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Optics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics Competitors 104 614 1712 78 2.70

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 68.89%. Given Precision Optics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Precision Optics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

