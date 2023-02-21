Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a research report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN opened at $136.11 on Monday. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $136.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.