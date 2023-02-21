Avient Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avient in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,808,000 after buying an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG boosted its position in shares of Avient by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 4,564,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,950,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,981,000 after purchasing an additional 212,670 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

