FY2023 EPS Estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nu Skin Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $43.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.87.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $522.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 118.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.40%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

