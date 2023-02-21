CubeSmart (CUBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 171.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,691,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after buying an additional 322,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2,975.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 136,776 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 689,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,771,000 after purchasing an additional 54,775 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

