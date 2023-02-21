Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

