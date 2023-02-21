Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $764.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $26,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after buying an additional 164,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

