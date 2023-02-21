Sunrun (RUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of RUN opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.93 and a beta of 2.26. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,244,496.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,751. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

