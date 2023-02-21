U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $206,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $206,598.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $727,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $962,916 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490,628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at $5,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Further Reading

