U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance
U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $131.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $206,598.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,717,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $206,598.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $727,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,890 shares of company stock valued at $962,916 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)
- Is Alibaba the Jet fuel Launching China into New Frontiers?
- Applied Materials Is In The Semiconductor Sweet Spot
- Can Coinbase Shake Off Regulatory Risk After Kraken’s Shakedown?
- Tripadvisor Stock Gap and Crap. Here’s Why.
- Could Copper be the Shiny Object That Lifts Barrick Gold?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.