Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Robert W. Baird

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $323.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.50.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $323.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.21. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Featured Articles

