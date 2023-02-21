Head to Head Review: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) vs. Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and RTCORE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loyalty Ventures $735.31 million 0.06 -$2.34 million ($20.19) -0.08 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Loyalty Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loyalty Ventures 0 1 1 0 2.50 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Loyalty Ventures and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Loyalty Ventures presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 76.47%. Given Loyalty Ventures’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Loyalty Ventures is more favorable than RTCORE.

Profitability

This table compares Loyalty Ventures and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loyalty Ventures -68.27% 8.58% -0.26% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Loyalty Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Loyalty Ventures has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.48, indicating that its stock price is 748% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Loyalty Ventures beats RTCORE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loyalty Ventures

Loyalty Ventures Inc. provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors. The company helps financial services providers, retailers, and other consumer-facing businesses to create and increase customer loyalty across various touchpoints. Loyalty Ventures Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

About RTCORE

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

