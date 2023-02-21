Head to Head Survey: Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) & ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF)

ZIM (OTCMKTS:ZIMCF – Get Rating) and Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Sidus Space shares are held by institutional investors. 70.7% of ZIM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Sidus Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ZIM alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ZIM and Sidus Space, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIM 0 0 0 0 N/A Sidus Space 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ZIM and Sidus Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIM N/A N/A N/A Sidus Space -203.04% -121.28% -77.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZIM and Sidus Space’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIM $350,000.00 N/A -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Sidus Space $1.41 million 9.59 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

ZIM has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sidus Space.

Volatility & Risk

ZIM has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sidus Space has a beta of -1.16, indicating that its stock price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIM beats Sidus Space on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIM

(Get Rating)

ZIM Corporation provides software products and services for the database and mobile markets in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Singapore, and Austria. The company operates in two segments, Mobile and Enterprise Software. It develops and sells ZIM integrated development environment (IDE) software, an enterprise software for use in the design, development, and management of information databases and mission critical applications. The company's ZIM IDE software provides an IDE for Microsoft Windows, UNIX, and Linux computer operating systems. Its products are used to develop database applications in various industries, including finance, insurance, marketing, human resource, information, and records management. The company also provides migration services and management products; and short message services. ZIM Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Sidus Space

(Get Rating)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies. The company also offers hardware solutions consisting of an external flight test platform to develop, test, and fly experiments, as well as delivers hardware, materials, and advanced electronics on the international space station; and space station integrated kinetic launcher for orbital payload systems. It serves commercial space, aerospace, defense, underwater marine, and other commercial and government customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida. Sidus Space, Inc. is a subsidiary of Craig Technical Consulting, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.