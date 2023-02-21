Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $498.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $619,226,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,611,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $495.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $582.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

