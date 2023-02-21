Analysts Set Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) PT at $50.78

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on XENE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

XENE stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $67,388.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,104.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $654,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,611 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,194.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,726 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.