Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Financial Survey

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and Safety Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $1.20 billion 0.48 $38.13 million ($0.30) -53.33 Safety Insurance Group $884.91 million 1.46 $130.71 million $3.62 24.14

Profitability

Safety Insurance Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tiptree. Tiptree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Tiptree and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree -0.71% 11.66% 1.43% Safety Insurance Group 6.77% 9.79% 4.16%

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Tiptree pays out -53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safety Insurance Group pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Tiptree and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats Tiptree on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

